Reviewing Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 10.29% 2.98% 1.02% Broadstone Net Lease 23.73% 3.40% 2.03%

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Whitestone REIT pays out 153.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 179.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadstone Net Lease 0 6 0 0 2.00

Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 4.08 $6.03 million $0.28 34.96 Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 12.86 $51.18 million $0.57 44.98

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Whitestone REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

