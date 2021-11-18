Reviewing Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 36.84% 10.11% 0.61% Banco BBVA Argentina 9.70% 12.81% 2.11%

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nordea Bank Abp and Banco BBVA Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 1 2 7 0 2.60 Banco BBVA Argentina 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus price target of $53.16, indicating a potential upside of 324.94%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco BBVA Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 4.16 $2.59 billion $1.03 12.15 Banco BBVA Argentina $1.86 billion 0.37 $142.73 million $0.92 3.71

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco BBVA Argentina. Banco BBVA Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Banco BBVA Argentina on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advices, and partners with corporate customers; and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solution. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporates and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises of investment, savings, and risk management solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

