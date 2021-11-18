Reviewing FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FVCBankcorp and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 FB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. FB Financial has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.54%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Risk and Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and FB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 4.04 $15.50 million $1.42 14.54 FB Financial $616.50 million 3.62 $63.62 million $3.89 12.03

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 28.64% 11.07% 1.14% FB Financial 29.15% 14.27% 1.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FB Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

