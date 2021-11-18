Reviewing Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Alexander’s pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Alexander’s and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 34.63% 36.51% 5.20% Retail Properties of America 4.32% 1.24% 0.54%

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alexander’s and Retail Properties of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Retail Properties of America 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alexander’s presently has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Retail Properties of America has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Retail Properties of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $199.14 million 6.96 $41.94 million $14.36 18.89 Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 6.57 $14.57 million $0.84 15.65

Alexander’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Retail Properties of America on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

