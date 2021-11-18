Research Analysts Set Expectations for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.