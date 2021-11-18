Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Roblox (RBLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX):

11/18/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2021 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

10/30/2021 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

10/27/2021 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $103.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $103.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

9/20/2021 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $92.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,142,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811,244. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.22.

Get Roblox Co alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 909,590 shares of company stock worth $79,417,474 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.