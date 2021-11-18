RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Up 88.7% in October

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RSASF stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. RESAAS Services has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of -0.25.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. RESAAS Services had a negative net margin of 406.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.28%.

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.