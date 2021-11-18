Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Northland Securities

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPTX. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. Research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,763. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.