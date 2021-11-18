Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Acquires $210,600.00 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. 145,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.