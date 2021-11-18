Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Acquires 21,161 Shares of Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renovacor alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $465,049.42.

NYSE:RCOR opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57. Renovacor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $6,312,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.