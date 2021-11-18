Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,498 Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,498 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Luby’s worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 442,238 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luby’s stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.17. Luby’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

