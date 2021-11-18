Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

GCMG opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.