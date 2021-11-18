Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,490 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.79% of Brickell Biotech worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 754.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 379,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 334,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 333,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBI stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.07.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

