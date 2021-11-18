Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000.

IWP stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $93.15 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

