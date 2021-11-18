Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $113.34 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

