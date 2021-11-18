Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 384,785 Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Solid Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after buying an additional 2,608,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 883,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $231.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

