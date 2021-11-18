Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $374.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.07. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,918,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

