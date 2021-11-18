Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($7.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.50). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

RLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $374.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.07.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

