Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regency’s third-quarter 2021 results reflected higher-than-anticipated revenue numbers. Healthy rent collection and leasing activity displayed improvements in the tenant and the retail landscape. This REIT also issued an improved outlook and raised its dividend. Regency’s premium shopping centers are situated in affluent suburban areas and near urban trade areas where consumers have high spending power, enabling the company to attract top grocers and retailers. It has a healthy balance-sheet position and its focus on the grocery-anchored shopping centers helps it enjoy dependable traffic. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, dwindling traffic at retail properties, store closures and tenant bankruptcy remain concerns. The efforts of online retailers to go deeper into the grocery business add to its woes.”

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Regency Centers stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.