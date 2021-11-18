Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.17

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 695641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.