Rede Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.