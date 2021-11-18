Rede Wealth LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

