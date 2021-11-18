Rede Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $75.71 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.