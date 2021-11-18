Rede Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.71 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.