RED (RED) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $800,861.71 and approximately $49,493.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.10 or 0.00361546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.