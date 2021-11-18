Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Parkland (PKI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Parkland (TSE: PKI):
- 11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Parkland was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00.
- 10/14/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Parkland had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:PKI traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 252,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,082. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$33.84 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.
