Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Parkland (PKI)

11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Parkland was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

10/14/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Parkland had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:PKI traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 252,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,082. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$33.84 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

