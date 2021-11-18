Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carriage Services (CSV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) recently:

11/2/2021 – Carriage Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

10/29/2021 – Carriage Services had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Carriage Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Carriage Services had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/28/2021 – Carriage Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 343.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

