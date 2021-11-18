Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $71.97 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.60%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

