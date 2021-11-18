Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post sales of $518.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.50 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

NYSE:O traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,247. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after buying an additional 328,215 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 772,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.