Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.73

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.73 and last traded at C$7.93, with a volume of 274051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.06.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.78. The stock has a market cap of C$632.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

