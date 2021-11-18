Real Estate Management Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,268,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $44.87. 9,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,548. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

