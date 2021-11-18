Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 228981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

RANI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

