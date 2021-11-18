Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $41,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

