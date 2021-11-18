Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $12.16

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.70. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 6,533 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on METC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $502.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

