Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

