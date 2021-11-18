QuickSwap Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $344.71 or 0.00597492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $112.76 million and $25.89 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.02 or 1.00422140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.40 or 0.06982414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

