QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 1,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuickLogic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of QuickLogic at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

