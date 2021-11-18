QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 5,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,010. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

