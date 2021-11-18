Qubitica 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.55 or 0.00387174 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.47 or 0.01117927 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

