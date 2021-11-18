Quant Price Tops $226.19 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. Quant has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $62.43 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $226.19 or 0.00384158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001064 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $654.07 or 0.01110884 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

