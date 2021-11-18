Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $436,672.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
