Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $436,672.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

