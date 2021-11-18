QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $162,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.54 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $186.33. The company has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

