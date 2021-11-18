QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $88,880.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00222337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010735 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

