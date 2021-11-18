QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Hits $7.16 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $626,717.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00090197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.02 or 1.00083808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.32 or 0.06936880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.