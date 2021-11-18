Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Lowered by Analyst

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NextNav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NN opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

