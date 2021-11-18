Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for McAfee Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McAfee in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCFE. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

MCFE opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

