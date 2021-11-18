Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

TSE:AQN opened at C$17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.51 and a one year high of C$22.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.99. The stock has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 54.65%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

