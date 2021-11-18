Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.13. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

