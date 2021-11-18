Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Issued By Wedbush

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casper Sleep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,919.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.