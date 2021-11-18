Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Roivant Sciences Ltd Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROIV. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

